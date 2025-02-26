Dungeons & Dragons Fans Can Finally Stream Honor Among Thieves on Netflix

The delightful Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves made its theatrical debut almost ten years ago. Despite not performing as well as hoped in the box office, the movie boasts a truly impressive 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critic score just one point behind at 91%. The movie somehow manages to be a fun time for casual viewers while also packing in great Dungeons & Dragons references for seasoned gamers, making it a true delight. However, fans who wanted to revisit the movie or who missed it when it was in theaters have had pretty limited options up to now. At long last, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is available on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The live-action Dungeons & Dragons adventure arrives on Netflix in the US today, February 26th. While it has previously been available to stream via Paramount Plus, Netflix remains one of the most common streaming subscriptions. That means many more fans are going to be able to enjoy the movie now that it’s available on the massive streaming service. Hopefully, it will be able to find a new audience as well as delight people looking to enjoy it again after seeing it in theaters.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Though Chris Pine has expressed interest in a sequel, it’s unclear whether the project will emerge given the box office performance of the first film. Potentially, its performance on the broader streaming platform could make way for a more compelling case to bring the party back together.

What is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves About?

For those who haven’t seen it, here’s a refresher on what to expect from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The movie stars Chris Pine as a charming Bard, Michelle Rodriguez as a Barbarian, Justice Smith as the mostly competent Sorcerer, and Sophia Lillis as the Druid who slightly breaks the rules with her wild shape. This comprises our main adventuring party, but Honor Among Thieves also features impressive supporting performances by Rege-Jean Page of Bridgerton fame and Hugh Grant.

The movie’s basic premise centers on Chris Pine’s character, Edgin, whose misdeeds landed him and his companion Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) in prison. They escape to realize that their former ally is now in power, with zero intentions of letting Edgin have the very item he risked everything to steal. Thus ensues a classic Dungeons & Dragons adventure as Edgin and Holga assemble a party to achieve their goal, but naturally wind up embroiled in a bigger conflict than they anticipated.

The party prepares for a final battle

The movie is a classic adventure with a humorous tone, offering plenty of jokes that any audience member can enjoy as well as some deeper cuts into D&D lore. Some have compared its humor as similar to the kind you find in the MCU. It has a roughly 2 hour and 14 minute runtime, making it a swift delight compared to many fantasy films.

Netflix adding this major Dungeons & Dragons adaptation isn’t a surprise given their recent announcement of a live-action series based on the property. Not many details about the upcoming Netflix series have been revealed, but with any luck, it will learn from what makes the movie great.

Will you be streaming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!