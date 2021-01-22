Viral Hashtag Celebrates Dungeons & Dragons Artists
A hashtag on Twitter went viral yesterday celebrating the fantastic artwork associated with Dungeons & Dragons. Yesterday, D&D artists around the globe shared some of their art using #dndartists to show off published, commissioned, or even unofficial art associated with Dungeons & Dragons games. A ton of artists jumped in on the hashtag, ranging from official artists whose work has appeared in official Dungeons & Dragons publications to up-and-comers whose work will almost certainly be celebrated in the not too distant future. The official D&D Twitter account even got in on the action, retweeting a selection of D&D artists.
You can check out some of our favorite pieces of art below, or head to Twitter and check out the #dndartists hashtag to see everyone's artwork!
Suzanne Helmigh
#dndartists #DnD— Suzanne Helmigh - Arttips🎨 (@SHelmigh) January 21, 2021
🥰I've had the pleasure of doing various pieces for WOTC's D&D. (Showing off some of them below.)
🤩These days I am living my dreamjob of being an Art Director on TTRPG projects for dnd games at Ghostfire Gaming. pic.twitter.com/qt52MFwbxg
Irina Nordsol
I've been working on DnD for a little more than a year and it's a bless, I'm loving it so much ✨ Here are some of my favorites from what was released and I can't wait to show you more and do more! 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/Yv7aYwz5iA— ❌Irina Nordsol❌ (@Nord_Sol) January 22, 2021
Marc Moureau
I hope cartographers are welcome among #dndartists.— Marc Moureau (@marc_moureau) January 21, 2021
Here's a selection of my most recent works.
I also had the pleasure to create the world map for #baldursgate3 early access.#dndartist #DnD #RPG #TTRPG pic.twitter.com/kgesKeT32v
Cait May
Am I too late for #dndartists ?— 🦋🌿Cait✨May🦋NightFae🌿🦋 (@caitmayart) January 22, 2021
My favorite game of all time, and I LOVE making art for it ♥ pic.twitter.com/Ec5ylGezAc
Jim Zub
Seeing the #dndartists hashtag explode today has been a treat.
It feels like a lifetime ago I did artwork for RPG books and magazines. Here are a few from back in the day. pic.twitter.com/pB02UOcz4B— Jim Zub (@JimZub) January 21, 2021
Max Dunbar
Some #dnd characters from the past year.#dndartists pic.twitter.com/V5NNZSVGFq— Max Dunbar (@Max_Dunbar) January 21, 2021
Titus Lunter
Been working on D&D since 5e, concepting a whole bunch of places and illustrating them too. Here's a selection of my work— Titus '_' Lunter (@TitusLunter) January 21, 2021
1/4#dndartists #DnD pic.twitter.com/9lxzMjnMbM
Nephelomancer
I've never done art officially for @Wizards_DnD🤞🏾but I have done a lot of it for @helloMCDM! Here are some of my favorites (a thread!) ✨🧙🏾♀️#dndartists #dndart— 🌩nephelomancer🌩 (@nephelomancer) January 21, 2021
(Part1/3)💫 pic.twitter.com/ssJJwbLZLS
Audre 'Charamath' Schutte
These creatures I designed for use in D&D campaigns. Not official, but hopefully someday I'll get to design official ones (so all my friends can curse me when they meet my creatures in a campaign while I laugh maniacally) #dndartists pic.twitter.com/2wuFfW5D2u— Audre 'Charamath' Schutte (@charamath) January 22, 2021
April Prime
A tag for me?? #dndartists #dnd— April Prime (@April_Prime) January 21, 2021
I started working for Wizards of the Coast in about June/July of 2019! Lots of my work hasn't been released yet, but the time I spent working on concept art for Rime of the Frostmaiden was So much fun! Snowy owlbear are very dear to me🥺 pic.twitter.com/ksqYBXuyPH