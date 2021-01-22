Viral Hashtag Celebrates Dungeons & Dragons Artists

By Christian Hoffer

A hashtag on Twitter went viral yesterday celebrating the fantastic artwork associated with Dungeons & Dragons. Yesterday, D&D artists around the globe shared some of their art using #dndartists to show off published, commissioned, or even unofficial art associated with Dungeons & Dragons games. A ton of artists jumped in on the hashtag, ranging from official artists whose work has appeared in official Dungeons & Dragons publications to up-and-comers whose work will almost certainly be celebrated in the not too distant future. The official D&D Twitter account even got in on the action, retweeting a selection of D&D artists.

You can check out some of our favorite pieces of art below, or head to Twitter and check out the #dndartists hashtag to see everyone's artwork!

Suzanne Helmigh

Irina Nordsol

Marc Moureau

Cait May

Jim Zub

Max Dunbar

Titus Lunter

Nephelomancer

Audre 'Charamath' Schutte

April Prime

