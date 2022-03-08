Dungeons & Dragons Teases Return to Dragonlance in New Playtest

It appears that Dungeons & Dragons is preparing to return to one of its first iconic campaign settings. Today, Wizards of the Coast released a new Unearthed Arcana packet titled “Heroes of Krynn,” which includes rules for playing as a Kender as well as a new Lunar Magic Sorcerer subclass and several background and feats tied to various iconic Krynn groups. The new playtest strongly suggests that Wizards of the Coast is preparing some sort of new rulebook for the Dragonlance campaign setting, which was popularized by a series of novels co-written by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman.

The Kender is a race exclusive to the world of Krynn. While they share some similarity with halflings, the Kenders are thinner and more wiry than halflings, and are also generally more “streetwise” than halflings. The 5E rules for Kender make note of the race’s ability to magically have a variety of items in their pocket, giving them the ability to pull out a variety of tools through their “Kender ace” ability.

The Lunar Magic sorcerer subclass comes with a unique twist on the list of innate spells a sorcerer knows. The Lunar Magic sorcerer has access to three distinct spell lists, each of which represent a different phase of the moon. A Lunar Magic sorcerer can choose which phase they have access to when they take a long rest.

Dragonlance was launched as a shared universe in 1984, with the setting home to both a series of popular novels by Hickman and Weis as well as a series of gaming modules for Dungeons & Dragons. The core books of the franchise followed the War of the Lance, a heroic struggle between a group of heroes and the forces of the dark dragon goddess Takhisis. The books have a large following of fans, including actor Joe Manganiello, who once called Dragonlance the D&D equivalent of Star Wars.

We’ve had hints that Dragonlance would be returning to D&D tables in the near future. Wizards of the Coast published Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, which notably featured a Dragonlance character in the book’s title and also included updated stats of several Dragonlance monsters. Weis and Hickman are also working on a trilogy of new Dragonlance novels, with the first set to be released this August.

You can check out the playtest material on the official D&D website.