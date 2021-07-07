DrLupo, Patton Oswalt, Tiffany Haddish Join Dungeons & Dragons Event

✖

Wizards of the Coast has announced more guests for their upcoming D&D Live event, with celebrities like Seth Green, Patton Oswalt, Tiffany Haddish, and streamer DrLupo all joining adventuring parties for the two-day event. D&D Live is a two-day streaming event hosted by G4 that will highlight several upcoming Dungeons & Dragons products and serve as a spotlight for the game by bringing in various celebrity guests to play D&D. Today, Wizards of the Coast debuted the full slate of guests scheduled to appear at D&D Live, which includes appearances by a diverse slate of Hollywood and internet stars.

The new games announced include the following:

The Palace of the Vampire Queen Table: The cast of Peacock's A.P. Bio will join Dungeon Master B. Dave Walters. Players include Patton Oswalt, Nick Peine, Allisyn Snyder, Jacob Houston, and Marisa Baram.

The Flubbybonks and Guzzleshucks Table: DrLupo, Negaoryx, and Ify Nwadiwe join G44's Kevin Pereira, Adam Sessler, and Fiona Nova, with Amy Vorpal serving as Dungeon Master.

Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! Table: Seth Green, Deborah Ann Woll, Xander Jeanneret, and B. Dave Walters joins Dungeon Master Jon Ciccolini of Beadle & Grimm's.

Additionally, actress Tiffany Haddish will join the previously announced Lost Odyssey: Last Light Table with Jack Black, Kevin Smith, Reggie Watts, Lauren Lapkus, and Jason Mewes. A game featuring WWE Superstars Xavier Wood, Ember Moon and Mace was also previously announced for D&D Live.

In addition to the various celebrity games, D&D Live will also have a ton of announcements, mostly focusing on the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons books The Wild Beyond the Witchlight and Strixhaven: Cirriculum of Chaos. The former is D&D's annual adventure book focusing on the mysterious Feywild, while the latter is a new campaign setting book focused on the Magic: The Gathering realm of Strixhaven. Both books will be released later this year.

D&D Live will stream on the D&D and G4 Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as the Peacock streaming service. The two-day event takes place on July 16th and 17th.