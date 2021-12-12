Dungeons & Dragons Shows Off New Look for Popular Villain

A Dungeons & Dragons-themed Funko POP! figure provided fans with a possible new look for one of the game’s most popular villains. Earlier this week, Funko revealed a brand new POP! figure for Vecna, an undead lich-god who has appeared in multiple adventures and is tied to the iconic Hand of Vecna and Eye of Vecna artifacts. The new figure shows Vecna in a new outfit, with both his hand and eye firmly attached to his body. Notably, the figure’s outfit is unlike anything we’ve seen in an official D&D sourcebook, and might indicate a bigger role for the villain’s future.

You can check out the figure below:

The new figure raises a few questions about D&D’s possible plans. While it’s not a surprise that Vecna would eventually get a Funko POP! figure (the D&D line of figures seems to be a popular one for Funko), most of the figures seem to be based on official D&D artwork of some kind. For instance, the Funko POP! figure of Asmodeus, perhaps the most powerful of D&D’s pantheon of devils, features robes and a look similar to the character’s depiction in the Neverwinter Tales comic. The equally iconic beholder Xanathar’s coloration is identical to how he looks on the cover of Xanathar’s Guide to Everything and in Waterdeep: Dragon Heist. Basically, it’s unusual for a Funko POP! figure to feature an entirely unique design instead of a look at least inspired by some sort of official artwork.

Vecna hasn’t made an “official” appearance in any 5E material to date and his only recent depiction comes from the Magic: The Gathering card set Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, in which the lich appears as a token (and looks totally different from the Funko POP! figure). Obviously, it’s possible that Funko could have just used some sort of unseen reference artwork when making this figure, or maybe they independently came up with the design. But the figure does raise at least the remote possibility that Vecna (and specifically, this Vecna design) could be in the works for some sort of upcoming adventure or D&D book.

We’ll have to wait to see what the future holds for Vecna, but fans can pre-order the Vecna Funko POP! figure from GameStop now.