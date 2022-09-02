Dungeons & Dragons Removes Controversial Backstory From Spelljammer Race

Wizards of the Coast has quietly excised several paragraphs from Spelljammer: Adventures in Space that provided the Hadozee with a controversial backstory. At some point yesterday, Wizards of the Coast removed two paragraphs from the digital version of Spelljammer: Adventures in Space on D&D Beyond. Additionally, a paragraph describing the Hadozee's "Glide" ability was also changed, removing one of their aerial manuevers. As of press time, Dungeons & Dragons has not formally commented on these changes, nor has the changes been made on third-party websites such as Roll20. ComicBook.com has reached out to Wizards of the Coast for comment.

The paragraphs provided a new backstory for the Hadozee explaining that the race of flying monkey-esque humanoids were created by a wizard who intended to sell the creatures as magically enhanced soldiers. While the Hadozee killed the wizard before they could be sold off, many Dungeons & Dragons fans pointed out that the race suddenly had a history tied to slavery and forced eugenics. This seemingly ran counter to Wizards of the Coast's stated goal of bringing more diversity into Dungeons & Dragons and to avoid tropes and descriptions that paralleled harmful real world acts that people of color have experienced.

As of press time, neither Wizards of the Coast nor D&D Beyond's development team has commented on the removal of the text, but it does seem that this marks the fastest that a new Dungeons & Dragons book has experienced a significant correction. Typically, Wizards of the Coast releases errata ahead of a new print run of a rulebook, but with Wizards of the Coast promoting D&D Beyond as a primary way to play Dungeons & Dragons, it's clear that the company can take quicker action to make adjustments to the rules (or remove problematic text that was missed during the editing process) than they could before.

ComicBook.com will update this article with any statement received by Wizards of the Coast about the removal of the Hadozee text.