Dungeons & Dragons Apologizes for Hadozee Lore, Issues Errata for Spelljammer Books

The Dungeons & Dragons design studio has formally apologized for the inclusion of offensive material found in the recently released Spelljammer: Adventures in Space boxed set. "We wanted to acknowledge and own the inclusion of offensive material within our recent Spelljammer: Adventures in Space content," a statement released late on Friday read. "We failed you, our players and our fans, and we are truly sorry." The statement noted that the Hadozee lore was not "properly vetted" before publication and that the design team had initiated a review of the situation. The full statement can be found here. An errata for the Spelljammer: Adventures in Space boxed set was formally issues alongside the statement, containing several minor mechanical changes, including one to the Hadozee's Glide ability.

Earlier this week, Dungeons & Dragons quietly removed several paragraphs from the digital versions of Astral Adventurer's Guide related to the backstory for the Hadozee, one of six new playable races in the Spelljammer: Adventures in Space. This backstory (which had not appeared in previous versions of the Spelljammer campaign setting) claimed that a group of Hadozee (then a small mammalian race similar to flying monkeys) were kidnapped by a wizard who visited their planet and experimented on. The wizard's intent was to sell the Hadozee as magically enhanced soldiers, but the Hadozee rose up and killed the wizard. Some pointed out that the Hadozee's new origin were tied uncomfortably close to forced enslavement and eugenics, which real groups of people have faced over their history. No sensitivity consultant is listed in the credits for Astral Adventurer's Guide.

"Throughout the 50-year history of Dungeons & Dragons, some of the characters in the game have been monstrous and evil, using descriptions that are painfully reminiscent of how real-world groups have been and continue to be denigrated," the D&D design team noted in their statement. "We understand the urgency of changing how we work to better ensure a more inclusive game."

"We are eternally grateful for the ongoing dialog with the D&D community, and we look forward to introducing new, engaging and inclusive content to D&D for generations to come," the statement ended. "D&D teaches that diversity is strength, for only a diverse group of adventurers can overcome the many challenges a D&D story presents. In that spirit, we are committed to making D&D as welcome and inclusive as possible. This part of our work will never end."

