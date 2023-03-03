Comic-Con 2022: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Reveals Character Names and Classes

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has revealed both the names and classes of the core characters of the movies. Paramount Pictures has officially revealed the character names for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, providing fans with some names to go with the well-known faces in the movie's casts. The character's names are as follows:

Chris Pine is Elgin, a Bard. Elgin notably wears a Harper pin in several scenes in the trailer, hinting that he might be part of the famed organization.

Michelle Rodriguez is Holga, a barbarian.

Rege-Jean Page is Xenk, a paladin.

Justice Smith is Simon, a sorcerer.

Sophia Lillis is Doric, a druid. Doric notably is a tiefling and even has a tail.

Hugh Grant is Forge, a rogue. An early report from the movie described him as Forge Fletcher.

Paramount officially revealed a first look at the movie earlier today, showing off several iconic Forgotten Realms locations as well as several notable D&D monsters. The movie trailer alone features black dragons, red dragons, mimics, owlbears, displacer beasts, and gelatinous cubes, as well as looks at the Underdark and the city of Neverwinter. The Red Wizards of Thay were strongly hinted to be the villains of the movie based on their appearance fighting the cast, along with Grant's Forge.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 3, 2023.