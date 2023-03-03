Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves May Have Unusual Character Race

✖

The new Dungeons & Dragons movie could be leaning into some of the more unusual aspects of the game. Earlier this month, IMDB's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves page was updated with a boatload of new credits. While there weren't any major surprises to be found in terms of the additional cast, a couple of minor credits stood out. English actor Sophia Eleni is credited as a "Tabaxi Mother" while Austrian actress Laura Przybilla is credited as "Thayan Mother." A tabaxi is an anthropomorphic cat person, while a Thayan is a resident of the country of Thay, which is infamously ruled by a sect of Red Wizards.

If accurate, this would be another sign that the new Dungeons & Dragons movie is looking to be a bit more faithful to the source material than previous films. The tabaxi were reintroduced to Dungeons & Dragons after a lengthy absence as a playable race in Volo's Guide to Monsters, and have become a popular choice as it in essence allows players to be cat people. Set photos previously confirmed that Sophia Lillis's character is a tiefling, another popular playable race.

The addition of a Thayan character is also interesting, in part because earlier scripts for the Dungeons & Dragons movie stated that a Red Wizard of Thay was one of the primary antagonists of the film. It's unclear whether that plot point will still be in the movie, but it appears that the movie will at least try to portray a diverse version of the Forgotten Realms with multiple countries represented.

No plot or official character descriptions have been released for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, and Justice Smith.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 3, 2023.