Dungeons & Dragons: D&D Beyond Announces Star-Studded Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel One-Shot

D&D Beyond will air a special one-shot featuring Critical Role cast members and other well-known D&D personalities to help preview the upcoming Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel adventure anthology. "The Fiend of Hollow Mine" will be run by Eugenio Vargas (of Rivals of Waterdeep fame) and will feature a cast that includes Matthew Mercer, Robbie Daymond, and Anjali Bhimani of Critical Role as well as Amy Dallen and Michael Galvis. The one-shot will air on Friday, July 8th at 7 PM ET. A preview of the special one-shot can be seen below:

"The Fiend of Hollow Mine" is one of the thirteen adventures that appears in Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, a new adventure anthology published by Wizards of the Coast written entirely by creators of color. "The Fiend of Hollow Mine" features a culture inspired by Mexican history and involves the players searching for an "owllike fiend" during the backdrop of Night of the Remembered, a festival where the deceased visit their loved ones. The adventure was written by Mario Ortegón.

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel is centered around the Radiant Citadel, a city built around a massive crystal that floats in the Ethereal Plane. The Citadel is connected to over a dozen different cultures in the Material Plane thanks to the Concord Jewels, which serve as passageways between the two planes. Each adventure in Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel explores a different culture connected to a Concord Jewel, and the book also has a gazetteer for the Radiant Citadel itself, which allows players to use the city as a hub during their travels. The Radiant Citadel and the cultures connected to it are all entirely brand new to D&D lore, although the Radiant Citadel may have some connections to the First World, a new mythology that has slowly been teased over the past few years of D&D releases.

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel will be released on July 19th.