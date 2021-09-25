Dungeons & Dragons Previews New Dragonborns from Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons

Wizards of the Coast has released a new preview for its upcoming Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, which reveals some of the finalized racial features for the Metallic Dragonborn. As part of this weekend’s D&D Celebration, Wizards of the Coast released several new previews for Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, the upcoming dragon-themed sourcebook that contains a mix of dragon-based player options, dragon lore, and new dragon statblocks. One of these previews is for the Metallic Dragonborn, a new type of dragonborn subrace that players can choose when making their character. These dragonborn are descended from metallic dragons, which are typically considered to be “good” dragons compared to their evil chromatic counterparts.

Wizards of the Coast previously released a playtest for the Metallic Dragonborn subrace earlier this year. The final version of the Metallic Dragonborn is mostly similar to the playtested version, but with one minor difference. The primary breath weapon for the Dragonborn now deals 1D10 damage and ramps up with additional D10s as the player levels up. In the playtest, the breath weapon initially dealt 2D8 and added 1D8 to the pool as a player levels up. Basically, the breath weapon is weaker at the onset but gradually catches up to the playtest as a player levels up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other aspects to the Metallic Dragonborn remain unchanged. The Draconic Ancestry remains intact, as does the secondary breath weapon that can either push an opponent or incapacitate them once per long rest. You can view the full preview for the Metallic Dragonborn here. More previews are expected to be released over the weekend. D&D Celebration is also expected to announce a new product releasing in January 2022.

Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons will also feature two new playable subclasses, new magic spells and items, and also new lore and monster statblocks for dragon and dragon-associated creatures. Some of the creatures previewed for Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons include the fearsome elder brain dragon and the eyedrake, a beholderkin that resembles a bizarre mix of dragon and beholder.

Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons will be released on October 19th.