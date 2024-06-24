Dungeons & Dragons Apparently Has More Stranger Things Tie-Ins on the Way

Dungeons & Dragons is apparently gearing up for more tie-ins with Stranger Things. Today, AdWeek posted a new interview with Jess Lanzillo, the new VP of franchise and product for Dungeons & Dragons. As the interview was about the overall brand and D&D's role within modern culture, Lanzillo didn't focus too heavily on the game itself or its upcoming new rulebooks.. However, when asked about D&D's relationship with Stranger Things, Lanzillo mentioned that the D&D team was working on new Stranger Things-themed products that may tie into the Netflix series' 5th and final season.

When asked by Adweek about spoilers, Lanzillo mentioned that the D&D team knew some things because of upcoming products. "We purposely make sure that we don't know too much," Lanzillo said. "Well, we do know some things—and I'm not going to tell you. [Laughs] We have a series of Stranger Things adventures and tie-ins that we're going to be doing, so we know what we need to know for all of that. That's how we like to work with people: Make your own thing and let us know how we can create cool play experiences for folks around it."

Wizards of the Coast previously collaborated on a Stranger Things boxed set that served as a Starter Set for new players. The adventure was "written" by Stranger Things character Mike Wheeler and used the characters played by Mike's friends in the series. It also featured a Demogorgon (the Stranger Things monster, not the D&D demon lord of the same name) miniature. Wizards has also made D&D Starter Sets featuring Rick & Morty.

As for future brand crossovers, Lanzillo mentioned that it was all about finding the right fits. "We talk to folks about it all the time, but it's about finding the right fit because there's a very specific way the game is constructed," Lanzillo said in the interview.