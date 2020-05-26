Dungeons & Dragons Teases Mythic Actions for Monsters

Dungeons & Dragons' upcoming trip to Theros will feature several monsters with "mythic actions." Next week, Dungeons & Dragons will digitally release Mythic Odysseys of Theros, a new campaign setting book detailing the Magic: The Gathering world of Theros. This Greek myth-inspired world will add several new playable races and subclasses, along with a ton of powerful new monsters that could pop up in any campaign. These are high Challenge Rating Monsters, strong enough to take on any party and even throw some new surprises and wrinkles during combat.

One feature of these new monsters are "mythic actions" that seem to trigger when a monster reaches a certain stage of health. Earlier today, D&D's Twitter account gave fans a first look at one of these mythic actions by revealing part of the stat block for Arasta, a god-like creature that resides in Nyx, the home of Theros's gods. Arasta's Nyx Weave is a Mythic Action that forces players trapped in her Web of Hair to succeed on a Constitution Saving Throw or take damage and lose any spells cast on them.

While we don't know the exact details about how Mythic Actions are triggered, Arasta's partial stat block seems to indicate that they will act similarly to Legendary Actions. Perhaps Mythic Actions are Legendary Actions that only "unlock" after a monster reach a certain amount of hit points, or perhaps the monster will have a separate pool of Mythic Actions that they can take in addition to Legendary Actions. Either way, it definitely looks like these monsters will be even harder than the typical boss monster you see in D&D.

The ground ripples and bursts over the nightmarish arachnid, revealing itself as a wave of countless spiders that swarm the large horror, girding it in skittering bodies. Mythic Odysseys of Theros releases digitally June 2. Are you prepared to face MYTHIC MONSTERS?#DnD #Theros pic.twitter.com/rn0jeJKewo — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) May 26, 2020

We'll learn more about Mythic Actions and the other secrets that Mythic Odysseys of Theros has to offer when the book releases digitally on platforms like Roll20 and D&D Beyond next week.

