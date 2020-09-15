Dungeons & Dragons Adds Three New Spells in Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Dungeons & Dragons has added three new spells in their latest adventure book. Wizards of the Coast has officially released Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden, a new full-length campaign set in the frosty locale of Icewind Dale. Like other adventure books, Rime of the Frostmaiden comes with a ton of supplementary material for DMs and players, including three brand new spells - frost fingers, create magen, and blade of disaster. All three spells are wizard spells and can be found in one of two magic books potentially encountered during the adventure.

Two of the spells - frost fingers and blade of disaster - are attack spells. Frost fingers is a 1st-level spell that acts as a cold version of burning hands, as it deals out 1d8 cold damage in a 15-foot cone. Blade of disaster is a powerful 9th-level spell that summons a blade-shaped planar rift. The spell acts similarly to spiritual weapon - the caster can move the blade up to 30 feet and use it to make two melee spell attacks. However, it is much stronger than a spiritual weapon - it deals 4d12 of force damage on a hit and deals a critical hit on an 18 or higher. What's more - a critical hit does triple damage, so a player has a 15% chance to roll 12d12 of damage whenever they make an attack.

Create magen is a more complicated 7th-level spell that is used to make a magen, a magical, humanlike construct that dates back to the earliest days of D&D. Magens are typically used as servants by powerful wizards, and Rime of the Frostmaiden comes with three variant versions for players to choose. Create magen is an expensive spell - players will need to spend 1,500 gp on a reusable crystal rod, plus 500 gp in consumable materials to cast the spell, and when they cast the spell, their hit point maximum reduces by the magen's CR.

We'll be getting even more new magic spells in the coming months thanks to the release of Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, but these new spells should give D&D players a taste of what's ahead.