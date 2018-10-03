‘Dungeons & Dragons Online:’ Cloaked in Darkness Update Now Live

Dungeons & Dragons fans: Pathfinder: Kingmaker isn’t the only new digital D&D treat you have waiting for you right now. This morning a massive new update for Dungeons & Dragons Online, “Cloaked in Darkness,” has gone live, and with it comes the return of a fan-favorite celebration: Night Revels!

“Our yearly festival event returns with two new dungeon challenges, a new way to experience the Delera’s Graveyard landscape, and a new public hub to access the Night Revels challenges! Additionally, new items are available from the Night Revels vendor, including cloaks, Reaper’s Platemail, helmets, a new pet, and more! Return to the scene of a minotaur village in Grave Work, and face a Spectral Dragon in Eternity Unleashed! Enter the Delera’s Graveyard as a private party-sized instance, available from levels 1 through 35.”

The festival can be enjoyed by all players, even if you don’t have a VIP membership. All players can also enjoy new cloak customization options.

“Visible cloaks are now available! New random loot cloaks will have a visual, and named cloaks both new and old have visuals as well. There is a new Cosmetic Cloak Inventory Slot, and cloaks can accept a Mirror of Glamering to put the visual onto your character. Additionally, wearing a cloak will display the cloak on your character, and you can choose to toggle it on and off by clicking the cloak visibility button in your inventory UI, or by using the command /showcloak on or off.”

If you’re a VIP member, a brand-new raid and new Elf variant just dropped as well, which should give you plenty of incentive to grab your D&D group and jump back in. Details for the “Killing Time” raid and Wood Elves were both revealed in this morning’s update:

New Raid: Killing Time

“A new raid is now available! This raid is level 32 on Normal difficulty, and is now a part of the Dragonblood Prophecy adventure pack. Anyone who owns the Dragonblood Prophecy adventure pack, or who is VIP, can automatically run the raid.”

Wood Elves

“Wood Elves have ancient roots, with their culture originating near the same time as other Elves. Hardier than other Elves, many were raised in the most dangerous wilds where few others would dare to go. Wood Elves are a new variant that offers an alternate way to play the elven race! Wood Elves do not have their own racial past life, but rather can complete an Elven past life, and have different starting stats, along with several new enhancements. Wood Elves are free to VIPs, and available to purchase in the DDO Store.”

The Cloaked in Darkness update is available now, and you can read up on the full patch notes right here.