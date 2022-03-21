Dungeons & Dragons Competitive Game Revealed

A new Dungeons & Dragons competitive board game is coming soon to WizKids. Game designer Nicholas Yu revealed on Twitter that he was a designer of a new Dungeons & Dragons-themed board game titled Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught. The game was shown off at GAMA Expo over the weekend, and will be a “competitive skirmish game” in which players battle rival adventurers and monsters in a quest for glory. The game will include 21 miniatures and feature the Harpers and Zhentarim factions from the Forgotten Realms. Interestingly, WizKids seems to be building a new game line around Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught, as it will be supported by regular content releases and in-store play and tournaments. The game will also feature a new Combat Dial Card system to keep track of stats during combat.

https://twitter.com/yutingxiang/status/1505905066703835139

WizKids previously published a miniatures battle game called D&D: Attack Wing, which featured players choosing teams of dragons and other aerial creatures to use in battle. That game eventually released 10 waves of expansions, that allowed players to choose ground units as well as dragon gods like Tiamat and Bahamut. An 11th wave for D&D: Attack Wing was announced but never released.

Of course, since the release of D&D: Attack Wing, WizKids has drastically increased their D&D miniatures line with hundreds of new miniatures. It’s likely that players will have to purchase specific D&D: Onslaught miniatures to use in gameplay, but we’ll see how much crossover WizKids has between their line of miniatures (which includes massive dragons and demons) and their new miniatures skirmish game. Dungeons & Dragons has also drastically increased in popularity in recent years, which likely means that more players will be interested into diving into a skirmish-based spinoff game of some kind.

A formal announcement for Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught is expected soon. The game will be released in 3Q 2022.