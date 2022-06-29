Dungeons & Dragons Onslaught Announces Two New Factions

Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught has announced a pair of new factions ahead of the new skirmish game's release later this year. Today, WizKids announced plans to release Faction Packs for the Red Wizards and Many Arrows. The Red Wizards provides players with a team of powerful spellcasters who can summon minions like skeletons and shadowy hounds into battle. Meanwhile, Many Arrows is a band of orcs and their allies who slow their foes down to hinder them from capturing objectives and keeping them in the way of short-ranged attacks. Both Faction Packs will be released in February 2023.

Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught is a new tabletop skirmish game that places players in charge of rival groups battling both monsters and each others in a dungeon setting. Many of the characters in D&D: Onslaught represent factions from the Forgotten Realms, with both the Harpers and the Zhentarim previously announced as playable factions. WizKids has announced that they will regularly release new content for Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught, with the Red Wizards and Many Arrows looking like the first of multiple factions to be added to the game.

This marks the second competitive D&D game released by WizKids. WizKids previously published a miniatures battle game called D&D: Attack Wing, which featured players choosing teams of dragons and other aerial creatures to use in battle. That game eventually released 10 waves of expansions, that allowed players to choose ground units as well as dragon gods like Tiamat and Bahamut. An 11th wave for D&D: Attack Wing was announced but never released. Since D&D: Attack Wing folded, the Dungeons & Dragons franchise has exploded in popularity and WizKids has since expanded their miniatures line significantly.

It's unclear how teambuilding will work in Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught, but we imagine that more news about the game will be announced closer to its release in October.