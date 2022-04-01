Dungeons & Dragons Teases Spelljammer on April Fools’ Day

Dungeons & Dragons gave fans a well-intentioned rib on April Fools’ Day as speculation grows about a revamped Spelljammer campaign setting. The official Dungeons & Dragons Twitter account posted a video which simply read “Spelljammer Confirmed” with a space hamster floating across a backdrop of stars and space. The video references a multi-year meme/sincere request by fans to revamp the Spelljammer campaign setting, which provides a space opera-esque high fantasy setting for players to explore. While some fans quickly got their hopes up as the D&D Twitter account referenced Spelljammer, it was quickly pointed out by others that today is April Fools’ Day, a day when brands tease their fans with something goofy and then get yelled at online for the rest of the day.

https://twitter.com/Wizards_DnD/status/1509878356464091136

While the tweet shouldn’t be taken as a serious confirmation that Spelljammer is coming, D&D fans that we’re probably getting some kind of Spelljammer content in the not-too-distant future. Last year, Wizards of the Coast released a public playtest for several alien races who all have ties to the Spelljammer campaign setting. Coupled with the D&D design studios’ public statement that they’d be returning to two classic campaign settings in 2022, all the signs are pointing to an adventure through the phlogiston on a ship powered by magic.

We’ll note that Dungeons & Dragons has teased Spelljammer before, and even went as far as to provide official rules for a Spelljammer helm in Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage. One level of Undermountain in that book featured a mind flayer spelljammer captain along with his derelict ship. The upcoming game Baldur’s Gate 3 also features mind flayers and their nautiloid ships, which are also associated with Spelljammer.

If a Spelljammer book was coming, we’d likely see some hints come as early as this summer. Wizards of the Coast holds an annual D&D Live event to announce its annual campaign adventure and tease other books, so fans could see a hint of a Spelljammer project then. In the meantime, players will have to keep looking for the stars in hopes that D&D will one day officially say “Spelljammer confirmed.”