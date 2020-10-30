Dungeons & Dragons: All the Subclasses From Tasha's Cauldron of Everything

A preview of the next Dungeons & Dragons rules expansion has revealed every single subclass that will appear in the book. Next month, Dungeons & Dragons will release Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, a new rules expansion for Fifth Edition that contains everything from new spells and magic items to rules for playing in new magic realms explored in Fifth Edition for the first time. One big component of Tasha's Cauldron of Everything is the new subclass options for every single Fifth Edition class, many of which have never appeared before in any D&D publication.

IGN recently released a preview of Tasha's Cauldron of Everything that included the book's table of contents, which revealed exactly what subclasses fans will get in the book. Fans will likely be familiar with some of these subclasses, as all 22 brand new subclasses were previously released through Wizards of the Coasts' Unearthed Arcana public playtests and others are reprints of subclasses that appeared in other books.

Here's the list of all the subclasses that will appear in Tasha's Cauldron of Everything:

Artificer Subclasses:

Alchemist

Armorer

Artillerist

Battle Smith

Barbarian Subclasses:

Path of the Beast

Path of Wild Magic

Bard Subclasses:

College of Creation

College of Eloquence

Cleric Subclasses:

Order Domain

Peace Domain

Twilight Domain

Druid Subclasses:

Circle of Spores

Circle of Stars

Circle of Wildfire

Fighter Subclasses:

Psi Warrior

Rune Knight

Monk Subclasses:

Way of Mercy

Way of Astral Self

Paladin Subclasses:

Oath of Glory

Oath of the Watchers

Ranger Subclasses:

Fey Wanderer

Swarmkeeper

Rogue Subclasses:

Phantom

Soulknife

Sorcerer Subclasses:

Aberrant Mind

Clockwork Soul

Warlock Subclasses:

The Fathomless (New Patron)

The Genie (New Patron)

Wizard Subclasses:

Bladesinging

Order of Scribes

You can check out the full preview on IGN's webpage. Tasha's Cauldron of Everything will be available in North America on November 17th, and internationally on December 1st. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now with a 40% discount.

