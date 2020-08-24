Dungeons & Dragons Announces Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, A Major New Rules Expansion

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Dungeons & Dragons has officially announced its next major rulebook titled Tasha's Cauldron of Everything. The new rulesbook is the second major expansion for the current Fifth Edition ruleset of Dungeons & Dragons, following the 2017 release of Xanathar's Guide to Everything. The new rules expansion will include 22 new subclasses, as well as reprints of the Artificer class and five subclasses previously found in other Dungeons & Dragons sourcebooks. The rulebook also contains new optional rules for customizing a player character, which will allow players to change racial traits such as ability score modifiers or even create a custom lineage that's totally removed from Dungeons & Dragons' existing rules.

Tasha's Cauldron of Everything is named after Tasha, an iconic character created by Gary Gygax who first appeared in his Greyhawk campaign. Tasha was the adopted daughter of Baba Yaga and became an experienced wizard under her guidance. She eventually became known as Iggwilv and became an expert of sorts on demons, imprisoning at least two demon lords and using her wiles to learn many of their secrets. While Tasha has historically been portrayed as an "evil" character, D&D lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford noted that her alignment tended to fit whatever her moods or plans needed them to be. Like Xanathar's Guide to Everything, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything will feature in-character commentary from Tasha, along with several of her iconic spells (such as the new spell Tasha's Caustic Brew) and magic items like her iconic Demonomicon.

The new book will be split into four chapters - the first details new character options and subclasses, the second details new magic items and spells, the third adds expanded group patron rules that were originally seen in Eberron: Rising From the Last War, and the final chapter is dedicated to DMs. Notably, the DM chapter will contain rules for "magical environments" perfect for high level encounters. Examples of magical environments include a mimic colony, an alternate "mirror realm" similar to the Mirror Universe in Star Trek, enchanted springs, and primal fruits.

Tasha's Cauldron of Everything will also include new feats, new optional features for the original classes, rules for magic tattoos, and new "primal beast" companions for the Beast Master Ranger subclass. Notably, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything will also include at least one of the psionic subclasses previewed in Unearthed Arcana earlier this year. All of the subclasses featured in Tasha's Cauldron of Everything previously appeared in some fashion in the Unearthed Arcana playtests.

Tasha's Cauldron of Everything will be 192 pages and will be released on November 17th.

