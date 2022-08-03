Dungeons & Dragons The Yawning Portal Board Game Debuts For Gen Con (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The big Gen Con tabletop gaming event for 2022 runs from August 4th through August 7th, and Avalon Hill / Hasbro is kicking things off with the Dungeons & Dragons The Yawning Portal board game, which is being unveiled for the first time here at ComicBook.com. Pre-orders will go live here on Amazon beginning today, August 3rd sometime after 1pm EST (10am PST), and you can find more details about the game below.

Set in the famous The Yawning Portal inn and tavern located city of Waterdeep, this euro-style strategy game will allow you to live the dream of joining the tavern's staff. It will be your job to keep The Yawning Portal's eccentric clientele fed while they spin tales about their adventures in far away lands. From the official description:

"As part of the tavern's staff, feed them by matching up food tokens with the orders pictured on their Hero card. Earn colored gems (and points) for every matching food token, or a bonus for completing an order. Collect more points if you're the first to achieve an Objective challenge or earn an endgame bonus. The player with the most points at the end wins! But there's a twist-the colored gems that appear most frequently on the board receive the highest point value. So, strategize to tip the scoring scale in your favor. This D&D game makes a great gift for D&D fans and beginners alike, and it's an exciting game for Family Game Night."

The contents of the game include: 5 gameboard pieces, 48 food tokens, 68 hero cards, 9 objective cards, 16 action tiles, 9 enchant food potion tokens, 30 blue sapphire gem tokens, 30 green emerald gem tokens, 30 red ruby gem tokens, 30 yellow topaz gem tokens, 20 white diamond gem tokens, and 4 player reference cards.

If you get the Yawning Portal game, we highly suggest paring it with the Dungeons & Dragons official Heroes' Feast cookbook to take your game nights to the next level. Heroes' Feast from Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, and Michael Witwer includes 80 recipes inspired by Dungeons & Dragons that cover snacks, main dishes, desserts, and cocktails, Some examples include Bytopian Shepherd's Bread, Elven Bread (recipe sample below) Iron Rations, Hand Pies, Hogs in Bedrolls, Amphail Braised Beef, Hommlet Golden Brown Roasted Turkey, Drow Mushroom Steaks, and Moonshae Seafood Risotto. Deserts and cocktails include Heartlands Roseapple & Blackberry Pie, Yawning Portal Biscuit, the Chultan Zombie, and, of course, The Mindflayer. You can order a copy of the book here on Amazon.