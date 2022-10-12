Wizards of the Coast Announces New Dungeons & Dragons Video Game in Development

Wizards of the Coast has another Dungeons & Dragons game in development. The new game will be developed by Invoke Studios, a "new" studio led by Ubisoft veteran Dominic Guay. Invoke Studios includes the team that previously worked as Tuque Games, the Wizards of the Coast-owned studio that developed the 2021 Dark Alliance game. Invoke's first project is described as "an AAA game derived from the Dungeons & Dragons universe and developed on the Unreal 5 engine." No release dates or other details were announced about the game. According to a press release, Invoke Studios currently has 80 employees and hopes to grow to 200 employees by 2025.

Wizards of the Coast is looking to aggressively expand its Dungeons & Dragons video game offerings over the next few years. The next Dungeons & Dragons game will be Baldur's Gate III, which brings back the most popular D&D game series of all time using Fifth Edition rules. In addition to Baldur's Gate III which will come out next year, Hidden Path Entertainment is also working on an AAA Dungeons & Dragons video game. Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks noted last year that there were at least six Dungeons & Dragons video games in development.

Wizards of the Coast has also recently expanded to include several new game studios. Other recently formed Wizards-owned studios includes Archetype Entertainment, Atomic Arcade (which is developing an AAA Snake Eyes game), and Whelping, which is focusing on an all-ages new IP. Wizards also purchased Tuque Games, the predecessor to Invoke Studios, back in 2019 while the developer was working on Dark Alliance with a small team.

