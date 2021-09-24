Classic Dungeons & Dragons Action Figures Are Coming Back

NECA has announced plans to release two new action figures based on a classic series of Dungeons & Dragons toys. NECA has revealed two new additions to its Ultimate line of action figures – the Dungeons & Dragons figures Warduke and Grimsword. Both characters will receive 7-inch tall action figures that are highly detailed, fully articulated, and include a full set of accessories. In Warduke’s case, this includes multiple weapons and his signature skull shield. Grimsword will include a ball and chain, a sword, and a snake shield. Both figures have retail prices of $37 with estimated releases in early 2022. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now. You can check out both action figures below:

Warduke and Grimsword were originally released as part of a popular line of Dungeons & Dragons toys produced by TSR (the original publisher of D&D) back in the 1980s. While the action figures were the most popular part of the toy line, it also included stickers, Halloween costumes, sculptures, miniatures, and even “rinky dinks.” Although the characters weren’t originally part of official D&D canon, TSR featured the characters in two supplements – the adventure Quest for the Heartstone and the NPC supplement The Shady Dragon Inn. Warduke even made an appearance in the 1980s D&D cartoon that aired on CBS.

The announcement of the new action figures came at the perfect time, as Dungeons & Dragons released its The Wild Beyond the Witchlight adventure earlier this week. This adventure brings back many characters from the D&D action figure line, including Warduke. Warduke is one of the final foes players will have to face in the adventures, and the adventure even explains why Warduke’s eyes glow red underneath his helm.

In addition to The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, Wizards of the Coast has two other D&D books planned for release this year – Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons and Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos. The former is a lore and bestiary book focusing primarily on dragons, while the latter is a campaign setting book that details the Magic: The Gathering world of Strixhaven. The books will be released in October and November respectively.

