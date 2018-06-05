Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep Adventures Now Available to Order

Dungeons & Dragons fans have a lot to be excited about in the second half of 2018, starting with the new adventures Waterdeep: Dragon Heist and Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage which will arrive on September 18th and November 13th respectively. However, you can secure a copy of both titles at this very moment – ensuring that you get any discounts that occur between now and the release date. Below you’ll find pre-order links and official descriptions for both adventures:

Waterdeep: Dragon Heist: “Welcome to Waterdeep, City of Splendors! You’re summoned by Volothamp Geddarm, famous explorer and raconteur, to complete a simple quest. Is anything ever really simple though? Experience a grand caper, pitting your skills and bravado against two nefarious organizations as you go on a hunt for the greatest prize of all.” You can pre-order Dragon Heist right here. A set of Dragon Heist-branded dice is also available.

Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage: “Hundreds of years ago, long before Waterdeep had been built, Halaster Blackcloak carved a vast dungeon beneath Mount Waterdeep and stocked it with all manner of creatures from across the planes. Over time Halaster has gone quite insane and the dungeon he carved, now dubbed Undermountain, is a labyrinthine death trap for those bold enough to venture within. Precious few have returned from Halaster’s home, and frequently they’re not who they were when they started out. One thing is certain however. Wealth unimaginable exists within the halls of Undermountain.” You can pre-order Dungeon of the Mad Mage right here.

Keep in mind that both adventures are covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, which ensures that you get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. Odds are very high that the price will be heavily slashed in that time, if only briefly, so if you want to guarantee that you get whatever discounts are coming, it’s best to pre-order sooner rather than later.

You can read more about the Waterdeep adventures right here, and find out more about what’s in store for Dungeons & Dragons in 2018 right here.

On a related note, the brand new D&D supplement Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes is shipping on Amazon right now for $29.97. That’s 40% off the list price!

The book contains tons of new monsters and lore within its 256 pages. If you’re an experienced DM looking to provide greater challenges for your players, a player that’s interested in creating more exotic characters, and/or a fan of lore (especially if you enjoyed Volo’s Guide to Monsters), then this book is definitely for you. The official description reads:

“This tome is built on the writings of the renowned wizard from the world of Greyhawk, gathered over a lifetime of research and scholarship. In his travels to other realms and other planes of existence, he has made many friends, and has risked his life an equal number of times, to amass the knowledge contained herein. In addition to Mordenkainen’s musings on the endless wars of the multiverse, the book contains game statistics for dozens of monsters: new demons and devils, several varieties of elves and duergar, and a vast array of other creatures from throughout the planes of existence.“

