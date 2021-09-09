Major Dungeons & Dragons Character Confirmed for Upcoming Adventure

A major Dungeons & Dragons character seems set to return in the game’s next adventure, which comes out in just a few weeks. Later this month, Wizards of the Coast will publish The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a new full-length D&D campaign set in the Feywild. We know that the adventure involves freeing the realm of Prismeer (a Domain of Delight found in the Feywild) from the influence of the Hourglass Coven, a circle of hags. However, a new premium miniatures listing teases the involvement of another major D&D character who could be manipulating events from behind the scenes.

[Note: Likely spoilers and speculation follows for The Wild Beyond the Witchlight]

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gale Force 9, a maker of officially licensed D&D miniatures has announced several new miniatures tied to The Wild Beyond the Witchlight. One of these miniatures is of Iggwilv, who is described as an archmage who has adopted the Hourglass Coven hags as sisters. The miniature depicts Iggwilv as a wizened crone with green skin, looking very close to how hags are typically depicted in D&D books and lore.

Dungeons & Dragons: Who is Tasha? that dates back to the earliest days of Dungeons & Dragons. She appeared in multiple D&D adventures as a recurring enemy to the Circle of Eight (a group of characters based on the player characters from Gary Gygax’s campaigns) and was a notable demon scholar who wrote the Demonomicon. More recently, Iggwilv was revealed to be Tasha, a character referenced in multiple spell titles still used to this day.

Last year, Dungeons & Dragons released Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, a new rulebook that featured in-world commentary from Tasha herself. During the lead up to the release of that book, Wizards of the Coast noted how the character’s motivations had seemingly changed from her original depiction and was much more nebulous. At the time, it seemed interesting that the D&D design team had poured a lot of time into re-working Tasha’s character given that Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything featured only a few passing references to her history, but it makes a bit more sense now that she’s seemingly set to appear in a major adventure.

Fans previously speculated that Tasha might appear in the adventure given that WizKids said they were producing a Tasha miniature connected to its upcoming The Wild Beyond the Witchlight line. Wizards of the Coast also released artwork of the archfey Zybilna (another key character in the adventure) that shows her with a Baba Yaga mark on her face similar to Tasha’s facial markings.

This isn’t the first time that Wizards of the Coast has brought in a character named in a rulebook title into a D&D adventure. Both Volo and Xanathar appear in the Waterdeep: Dragon Heist adventure (with Xanathar appearing as one of four potential main antagonists) after the release of Volo’s Guide to Monsters and Xanathar’s Guide to Everything, while Mordenkainen appeared in Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus after being used in the title of Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes.

We’ll find out more about Iggwilv’s involvement in The Wild Beyond the Witchlight when the adventure comes out on September 21st. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.