Dungeons & Dragons' Favorite Beholder Gets His Own Funko POP!

Xanathar is getting his very own Dungeons & Dragons Funko POP! figure. Yesterday, Funko announced they were manufacturing a new POP! figure depicting the infamous Skullport kingpin, adding to an already packed line of iconic D&D characters. The new figure will come with a special twenty-sided die. The Xanathar figure will be an FunKon exclusive, which likely means it will be a hot seller when released in early August. You can check out a first look of the figure below:

Xanathar is the head of a notorious syndicate based out of Skullport, a famed underground city located inside the infamous Undermountain mega-dungeon. Xanathar is just as paranoid and capricious as other beholders, but he's used those quirks to build up an impressive crime ring that has a long reach both in Skullport and Waterdeep. Technically, Xanathar is a title given to the beholder leader of the crime syndicate - while the founder of the ring was named Xanathar, he was killed by another beholder who then claimed the name as a title and took over leadership of the gang. The current Xanathar has a pet goldfish named Slygar who he loves dearly. Unbeknownst to him, Slygar has died many times and has been quietly replaced by Xanathar's subordinates to keep the beholder sated.

Xanathar is a popular D&D villain, having made multiple appearances on the covers of various D&D publications. Most recently, the beholder was chosen as the point-of-view character for Xanathar's Guide to Everything, a Fifth Edition D&D book that served as that edition's first expansion. The beholder is also featured in multiple Magic: The Gathering cards from the upcoming "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" set.

Funko has released multiple POP! figures of D&D characters and monsters, including figures of Minsc and Boo, the vampire Strahd, Drizzt and his magic panther Guenhwyvar, a Gelatinous Cube, and Asmodeus. Most recently, Funko released a Mimic figure that cleverly took the form of a Funko POP! box. More details about the Xanathar Funko POP! figure's release will be announced soon.