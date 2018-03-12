Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Introduces Action Packed International ‘Rampage’ Trailer

We’re just over a month away from the debut of Rampage, the movie adaptation of the classic 80’s video game featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. And to help further hype for the film, a new international trailer has been introduced, bringing fans that much closer to the action.

The trailer kicks off with an introduction by Johnson, who hypes the film and talks about how enjoyable it’s going to be. He also tries his hand at a little Chinese, and actually doesn’t do too bad with it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From there, we get right into the latest trailer, which features some clips from previously released ones, as well as a little new action. It begins with a readover from Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who appears in the film, as part of the group that’s “mutating animals into monsters.”

Then we get into the destruction, with George the gorilla, whom Johnson cares for in the film, growing in size and becoming a threat. When he’s captured for research, he manages to break out of his cell to wreak even more havoc.

Over the course of the trailer, we’re introduced to two more creatures – an enlarged alligator of sorts (who we assume is Lizzie, a lizard in the original game); and Ralph, a wolf that can run fast on the ground, and also fly through the air with a pair of attached wings.

The trailer eventually culminates in Chicago, where George and company are wreaking havoc as Johnson, alongside a researcher portrayed by Noamie Harris, come flying in. It’s here that the action turns up a notch.

But what’s interesting is something that was revealed in a previous trailer – eventually, Johnson and George end up teaming up, taking on the gigantic alligator in the closing frames of the trailer.

So there’s not too much new here, but there’s no question that this trailer once again builds up excitement for the forthcoming movie, and should lead us into summer with a bang. Check out the international trailer above.

Rampage will be hitting theaters on April 13, a week prior to its original release date of April 20. (It was moved up because of Infinity War, though Johnson denies this.)

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!