Dying Light 2 Reveals Halloween Event

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is celebrating the Halloween season with an all-new event, starting today. During the All Hallows' Eve event, enemies will drop treats, which players can then trade to the new character Baka the Unfortunate. Baka will have exclusive new items for players to claim, including "quirky potions or other mysterious items" like masks. There are also event goals tied to snagging treats. Getting just one treat will unlock the Participation goal, with a reward of a Trick or Treat Potions Pack. Getting 6,000 treats will unlock the Personal goal, rewarding players with a Jack O'Mask. The Global goal is 150,000,000 treats for the community, which unlocks a Dying Laugh Charm.

According to Techland's official website, more than 48 million treats have been collected by players as of this writing, so the community is nearly a third of the way to that goal! Players have until November 4th when the event ends, so it seems like a safe bet that the Global goal will be achieved. A trailer for the event can be found embedded below.

The event will also see new enemies in the form of Pumpkintiles and Pumpkintile Tyrants. Somehow, Pumpkintiles actually manage to look creepier than the normal enemies found in Dying Light 2, and they're also a perfect fit for the Halloween season! Towards the end of the event, players will also be able to score a creepy Dying Laugh Bundle for free. The bundle will include a killer clown mask, paraglider, and a weapon that produces laughs when it strikes enemies; it should all go great with that free Dying Laugh Charm! The bundle will be made available on November 3rd on digital storefronts, and will be free to claim through November 10th.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you planning to check out this new event in Dying Light 2? What do you think about the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!