Dying Light 2 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

Dying Light 2's release date may have just leaked, and if it's true, the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4 game is releasing sooner than we thought. Like Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us Part II, and many other recent games, Dying Light 2 has suffered numerous delays hinting at various development issues. Amplifying these concerns has been the number of key staff it's lost over the past 18 months.

Dying Light 2 was announced back at E3 2018, and expected to release in 2019. However, it was then delayed to 2020. And then in 2020, it was delayed again. Right now, the game is without a release window. Expectations are it will release sometime this year, but right now Techland has said nothing about a 2021 release. That said, not only does a 2021 release look like it may be happening, but it looks like the game may release in a few months.

According to a supposed EB Games listing for the game, Dying Light 2 is coming out on May 25, 2021, which is a Tuesday. On the surface level, the date checks out as Tuesday is the most common day other than Friday for big games to release. Further, late May is also a common window for games to release.

What's interesting about the listing is that just two days ago it read as "TBC 2021." In other words, the listing was changed this week, though it's not clear why it was changed. One possible explanation is that it was changed by mistake, which would mean there's nothing to see here. However, it's also possible EB Games knows something the public doesn't, making this a genuine leak.

At the moment of publishing, neither party -- Techland nor EB Games -- have commented on this possible leak. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

What makes this leak all the more tantalizing is that it comes days after an alleged collector's edition for the game leaked. Is the timing of this new leak a coincidence or are we about to hear more about Dying Light 2? Well, only time will tell.

Dying Light 2 is in development for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

H/T, Reset Era.