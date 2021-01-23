Dying Light 2 Collector's Edition Potentially Leaked

✖

Techland mentioned earlier this month that it will soon be sharing more details of its upcoming open-world action game Dying Light 2. While we have yet to hear anything specific from the developer so far in 2021, if a new leak proves to be accurate, we might end up learning more very soon.

Recently, a leaked image of the Collector’s Edition that Dying Light 2 is said to boast found its way onto the internet. The image is said to have appeared on a retail store’s website though it has since been taken down. This version of the game is said to come with a variety of extras that the base iteration itself won’t have. Some of these additional items include a steelbook case, an art book, a flashlight, and a handful of stickers. The most notable item in the collection though is a statue that sees the game’s main protagonist utilizing parkour to launch themselves at a zombified enemy.

Given the fact that we can’t verify this image’s accuracy, it’s worth stressing that you should take this all with a grain of salt. While the Collector’s Edition for Dying Light 2 that is being portrayed here seems pretty legitimate, it could easily be a fake. People have gotten really good at mocking up prototypes like this over the years.

That being said, if this is indeed the real Collector’s Edition for Dying Light 2, then it means a couple of things. For starters, Techland seems to very much be in the readying stages of making this version of the game available for pre-order if it has populated onto retail websites. Secondly, it also tells us that the studio really does intend to have some sort of major re-reveal for Dying Light 2 relatively soon. The last time we saw the game was all the way back in 2019 prior to it getting delayed indefinitely in early 2020.

At this moment, all we know for certain is that when Dying Light 2 does release, it will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If there are any major developments related to the game in the near future, we'll let you know at our coverage hub right here.

So do you think this leaked Collector's Edition for Dying Light 2 is legitimate? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.