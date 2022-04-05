Dying Light 2 Teases Big Patch and New Game Plus Mode

Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s third notable patch releases this month, according to developers Techland, and with it comes a mode people asked about since the game’s release: New Game+. This mode that’s become a staple in so many other games has now been confirmed for Patch 3 to give players a chance to play through the game again likely with some or all of their earned gear retained for the second playthroughs and others after it. Techland teased that there will be more in this update, too, enough so that it’ll be “one of the biggest patches” the game’s gotten.

The developers talked about the New Game+ mode and the rest of the contents of Patch 3 over on social media this week. It’ll of course have the fixes players expect from each of these updates, but the main draw will be the opportunity to replay Dying Light 2 again without having to give up everything you’ve acquired.

“Our team is working hard on patch 3 for DL2 Stay Human,” Techland said. “It will be one of the biggest patches we’ve released so far. Apart from many fixes for both multi and single-player mode, it will also introduce a New Game+ mode, giving you more reasons to re-visit The City.

Techland continued to say that the plan currently is to have the update out by the end of the month which means that it’s not a 100% guarantee that we’ll see it released in April, but players can at least look forward to that happening.

We're planning to release patch 3 on all platforms by the end of this month. Full notes will be available once the update is live. (2/2) 😊 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) April 5, 2022

It also wasn’t said in Techland’s tweets how this New Game+ mode would operate in terms of what it allows players to bring over to their subsequent playthroughs and what, if anything, won’t transfer. The patch notes coming with the release of the update should clear all of that up unless the matter is addressed beforehand though, so players won’t have to wait long to find out.

Throughout the past couple of weeks as players progressed through Dying Light 2 and cleared their first playthroughs, people have been asking about the possibility of a New Game+ mode. The developers have responded more than once in the past to say they were aware of the requests but did not commit to adding such a mode until now.

Dying Light 2’s next big update should be out before the end of the month, so expect to see those patch notes posted soon enough.