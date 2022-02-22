Dying Light 2 Surprises PS4 and PS5 Players With Handy Feature

A new Dying Light 2 update is live on PS4 and PS5, and according to Techland, it’s coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X soon. How soon, we don’t know, but we do know what the update does, or at least the PS4 and PS5 version of the update. And the update is nothing major, however, it does surprise players with a handy feature that will ultimately save at least some players from a massive headache.

With the update, Techland has implemented a Backup Save system that allows players to roll back their progress — which includes a player’s inventory — to the last working story savepoint, which means players shouldn’t be trapped in a death loop or have their entire progress wiped by a save corruption issue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the complete patch notes for the update, courtesy of the game’s official Twitter account:

Fixed the death-loop issues. New cases shouldn’t appear any more and the old ones should be resolved.

Added Backup Save system that allows you to roll back your progress (including your inventory) to the last working story savepoint.

Fixed some audio issues on PlayStation 4.

Fixed fast travel. Now works as intended the main story has been finished.

Added improvements related to stability.

Dying Light 2 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the recently-released zombies game, click here.

“Dying Light 2 gets off to a slow start, and some might even see it as a slog, but if you see it through just a bit longer, you’ll discover a tension-filled journey through the zombie apocalypse that rewards players who are fearless and leap into danger,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Soon you’ll be gliding, leaping, and zip-lining through the world and cleaving the most deadly of Infected with precision and utter brutality. This is not an easy world to live in, and at times the darkness can almost overwhelm you, but more often than not the rich characters, compelling narrative, and thrill ride combat create a mixture that just can’t be resisted, and it’s a world I look forward to returning to.”