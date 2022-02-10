Dying Light 2 Kills an Iconic Resident Evil Character

With Dying Light 2 Stay Human, developer Techland added a number of references to other popular zombie games, including Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise. In the game’s “Broadcast” mission, protagonist Aiden Caldwell encounters an injured peacekeeper by the name of Leon, a clear reference to the hero of Resident Evil 2. The attack that injured Leon led to the death of his squadmates, but Leon tells Aiden that a man named Chris might have survived the attack. When Aiden begins searching, he is attacked by a zombie. After killing it, players receive a set of dogtags that reveal the deceased’s full name: Chris Redfield!

A video of this moment was shared by Otavio_X on the Resident Evil subreddit. The post can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All in all, this is a pretty cool Easter egg! Chris Redfield is one of the most well-known heroes in gaming, debuting in the original Resident Evil back in 1996. Since then, the character has appeared in countless games, movies, comics, and more. Chris has even appeared as a playable character in the Marvel vs. Capcom fighting game franchise! Given how well-known Chris is, the character makes perfect sense for this type of Easter egg, and it should be a fun one to uncover for Resident Evil fans.

Dying Light 2 released earlier this month to fairly strong reception! ComicBook.com’s review for the game gave it 4 out of 5 stars, praising the game’s world and parkour mechanics, while noting its slower start. However, those that stick with the game will likely find a lot to enjoy, and Techland already has big plans for more content throughout the coming months. Perhaps future DLC will even offer more references for zombie fans to catch!

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this Easter egg in Dying Light 2? Have you noticed any other fun references? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T: Looper]