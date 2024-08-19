New Dying Light Game Potentially Teased Ahead of Reveal

A new game (or perhaps an expansion) tied to Techland’s Dying Light franchise may have just been teased. Since the release of Dying Light 2 back in 2022, Techland has largely continued to update the game with new content on a frequent basis. As time has gone on, though, fans have started to wonder what Techland might be doing next, whether it be with Dying Light 2 or something else. Now, it seems as though we may have an answer in the coming day.

On social media today, host and producer Geoff Keighley shared a new teaser trailer of a title that is set to appear at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The trailer itself didn’t reveal which franchise it belongs to, nor did it feature any gameplay footage, but it iss clearly horror in nature. The tease concludes with the phrase “The Beast Is Coming” appearing on screen before imploring fans to learn more at Opening Night Live on August 20th.

As for the way in which this seems to tie in with Dying Light, a recent trademark filing by Techland may have spilled the beans in advance. Spotted by @Kurakasis this past week, Techland filed a trademark for the term “Dying Light: The Beast” earlier in August. The trademark itself doesn’t feature any details on what exactly this is, which leaves questions about whether or not it’s associated with a wholly new Dying Light entry or is instead related to Dying Light 2.

Upon the release of Dying Light 2, Techland made clear that it would be supporting the title for multiple years after launch. This is still planned to be the case as future DLC has already been confirmed for the open-world action title. Still, it’s interesting that this trademark for “The Beast” doesn’t seem to be tied directly to DL2. As a result, there’s a chance that this could represent the first spin-off in the Dying Light series.

Regardless of what’s being teased here, we’ll only have to wait a day to find out as Gamescom Opening Night Live will transpire tomorrow beginning at 2pm ET/11am PT. Be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook throughout the day as we’ll be sure to update you on everything major that’s announced during the event.