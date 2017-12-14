Dynasty Warriors 9 Reveals Brand New Characters And Even More Trailers

Yesterday, Koei Tecmo released a whopping eight new trailers to show off the open world beauty that is Dynasty Warriors 9. With an already impressive list of confirmed characters, the company just shared even more about what’s to come including new gameplay, new artwork, and even new characters.

Huang Zhong, Li Dan, Lu Su, Meng Huo, and Zhurong are all confirmed for their title drop, including a look at both their casual and fully armored looks in game. The trailers below show them in action alongside previously confirmed characters such as Zhou Yu and Man Chong, among others. But it’s not just videos that were release to get fans excited, new screenshots and art detailing have also been revealed to sow off the Musou style game, including the beautiful animals seen throughout the newest adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dynasty Warriors 9 will be launching in Japan on February 8th for the PlayStation 4, with a western release slated for February 13th. With the western release also removes the exclusivity as the title will open up for Xbox One and PC as well!

“For the first time in the series, the expansive land of China is shown on a single map with the introduction of an open world format for diverse progression through the game. The ‘one vs thousands’ exhilarating action of the Warriors series and the beloved characters from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms tale are carried over, but the freedom through an open world stage provides a brand new Warriors experience.

The map is displayed with beautiful graphics and features many different regions of China such as snow plains, jungles and deserts which reflect the passage of time and changing climate. Key cities and checkpoints, such as Luoyang and Hulao Gate, and landmarks such as the Yellow River and Mt. Song, are replicated, allowing for deeper immersion into the game world.”