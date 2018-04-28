Dynasty Warriors 9 DLC Coming Next Month, New Weapon Details

Dynasty Warriors 9 is getting a few new updates in the coming months to bring even more to the expansive open world Koei Tecmo’s latest game has to offer. In the case of the most recent content update coming soon, three new weapons are being added into the title with new details regarding what’s on the way.

The developers took to their site to reveal new information about the DLC weapons, though it is a rough translation since the original was in Japanese. The latest update is expected to go live sometime mid-May.

“Adds 3 new weapon types. Each weapon type will have exclusive actions and low, middle, and high rank weapons prepared. The weapons can be equipped by any characters, but equipping them to characters who have them as a favorite weapon type will let them unleash unique actions.”

Claws – Favorite weapon of Zhang He

– Favorite weapon of Fencing Sword (also known as Sword and Hook) – Favorite weapon of Xu Shu

(also known as Sword and Hook) – Favorite weapon of Emei Piercers – Favorite weapon of Wang Yi

There is also additional DLC slated for after the weapons pack makes its debut, and will be the final addition for the open-world game. At least for the forseeable future. The final installment will turn four of the below NPCs into playable characters:

Yuan Shu

Hua Xiong

Dong Bai

Xiahoujii

Dynasty Warriors 9 is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. To check out what we thought about the title, you can see a small blurb from our full review below:

“Should the Dynasty Warriors franchise dip their toes into open-world once more in future titles, I would suggest depth. With all of those characters, it’s no excuse to have zero personality showing through. Tailor missions, tailor outcomes more to not appear so random. Even the addition of different modes would have helped the dreaded repetition.

No co-op, no additional challenges, no variety. The only thing that made this bearable was the map traversion mechanics. The no loading screens were an effective touch, it kept the game going, helped when trudging through each chapter. The auto travel feature was also incredibly handy, especially for those that might be easily overwhelmed by large open-world games, the fast travel makes it easy to get from one place to another quickly.

Overall, the game was decent with a side of mediocre. It wasn’t terrible and it was a treat to see the familiar clans through more intense in-game interaction. The idea was brilliant but needs a lot work and most of all, it needs variety. It’s an interesting experience for those familiar with the franchise, but unfortunately doesn’t have much to offer newcomers picking up Dynasty Warriors for the first time.”