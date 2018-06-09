Full E3 2018 Press Conference Schedule

If you’re like us, you’re feeling that E3 2018 rush! It’s happening soon, less than a week, and the gaming industry is excited for all of the announcements, confirmations, and hands-on time that is so close yet still so far! If you’re not going to be making it to the show itself this year in sunny California, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. Below is the full schedule for all of the conferences going down this week:

Electronic Arts: June 9, 11:00 AM PDT

Microsoft: June 10, 1:00 PM PDT

Bethesda Softworks: June 10, 6:30 PM PDT

Devolver Digital: June 10, 8:00 PM PDT

Square Enix: June 11, 10:00 AM PDT

Limited Run Games: June 11, 12:00 PM PDT

Ubisoft: June 11, 1:00 PM PDT

PC Gaming Show: June 11, 3:00 PM PDT

Sony Interactive Entertainment: June 11, 6:00 PM PDT

Nintendo: June 12, 9:00 AM PDT

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Sony’s conference being much shorter than it has been in the past, and both Bethesda and Xbox promising their biggest showcases yet, this is E3 is going to be a little different than previous years with a few surprises on the way and more interactive than ever before!

To catch up on some of the rumors for the showcase, you can see our compiled list of every E3 2018 leak so far to catch up on what may or may not be on the horizon. From Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch, to Splinter Cell, and even more Gears of War news – there is no shortage of what the rumor mill has turned out in recent weeks. To help get your hopes up … er, I mean to help get you prepared for potential announcements, here’s a round up of the most talked about leaks before the big showcase next week!

Some of the titles included in the link above are all but confirmed already, but this is what’s being most talked about without the publishers themselves actually talking about it. E3 kicks off next week, so buckle up gamers! These leaky leaks will be settled once and for all!

Are you excited about the upcoming event? What announcements are you hoping to see this year? Sound off with all of your E3 hype in the comment section below!