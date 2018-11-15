E3 2019’s Attendee List Confirmed Following Sony’s Decision to Back Out

Sony just revealed that they were pulling out of E3 2019 next year due to “industry shifts.” With the PlayStation camp no longer showing off their usually epic showcase, many may be wondering what else might be different next year. According to the Entertainment Software Association, they are prepared to keep the “positive momentum” going as well as a confirmation for those attending.

The ESA tells us, “Among the leading video game companies already committed to participating in E3 2019 are: Microsoft/Xbox, Nintendo of America, Activision, Bethesda Softworks, Capcom, Epic Games, Konami Digital Entertainment, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive Software, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With record-breaking numbers last year, the team hopes to keep that excitement up despite the most recent revelation. Missed out on the big Sony announcement? You can catch up with our full coverage here, as well as a note from Sony below:

“As the industry evolves, Sony Interactive Entertainment continues to look for inventive opportunities to engage the community,” the company told Game Informer in a statement. “PlayStation fans mean the world to us and we always want to innovate, think differently and experiment with new ways to delight gamers. As a result, we have decided not to participate in E3 in 2019. We are exploring new and familiar ways to engage our community in 2019 and can’t wait to share our plans with you.”

This naturally prompts the question on if Sony is planning to pull an EA and host their own sort of celebration around the same time at the same location. PlayStation senior vice president of communications Jennifer Clark added, “We will not activate or hold a press conference around E3.”

It will be interesting to see what next year brings. Sony isn’t the first big name to withdraw from the showcase, and the expo itself has been going through some pretty major changes through the year. The biggest? E3 now being open to the public. Where the expo goes from here is up in the air, though Xboss Phil Spencer continues to promise “big things ahead.”

What do you think about Sony pulling out of the E3 festivities? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!