E3 2021 Reveals New Updated Schedule

✖

E3 2021 organizer the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has finally shared a new-and-improved schedule for this weekend's event. When the first real E3 2021 schedule was released, it was a bit vague on details beyond some announced conferences and a general idea of what day what companies might present something, but the latest and greatest schedule eschews vagueness for specific and direct times for... well, everything. Thanks to the new schedule, we now know exactly when all of the various E3 conferences and presentations will be.

Notably, some previously unknown inclusions on the latest schedule are the Warner Bros. Games' Back 4 Blood presentation on Sunday, June 13th, at 5PM ET/2PM PT, the Take-Two Interactive panel on Monday, June 14th, at 1:15PM ET/10:15AM PT, and the Bandai Namco Entertainment spot on Tuesday, June 15th, at 5:25PM ET/2:25PM PT. Capcom also officially announced today that its showcase would be on Monday, June 14th, at 5:30PM ET/2:30PM PT.

Updated #E32021 schedule secured. Take a look, mark your calendars, let’s have some fun. pic.twitter.com/EbWoTOuppX — E3 (@E3) June 8, 2021

While the exact times of all these presentations are helpful and nice, the number of unknowns in terms of what, exactly, might be announced is astronomical. It seems to be that most companies are weighing how much to hype things up versus being clear. Warner Bros. Games, for example, has seemingly been pretty definitive about only showcasing Back 4 Blood while Square Enix has been clear that there is at least one big video game reveal coming during its own presentation. What that might be remains a matter of speculation.

As noted above, E3 2021 is set to take place online from June 12th through June 15th. That includes streaming press conferences in addition to a four-day video stream. The live broadcast will be hosted by Greg Miller, Jacki Jing, and Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez and will include press conferences, game reveals and announcements, developer interviews, panels, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of E3 right here.

What do you think about the current schedule for E3 2021? Are you looking forward to any of the various press conferences in particular? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!