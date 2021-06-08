WB Games Provides E3 2021 Update on Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

✖

WB Games has provided an update on Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and its other highly-anticipated games, all of which sound like they won't be present at E3 in any capacity, other than Back 4 Blood, which will be at the show in a major way. Earlier this month, it was revealed the publisher was going to have a special livestream during E3 2021, leading many to boarding the hype train en masse, hoping the games above would all resurface at once. However, this entire livestream will be dedicated to Back 4 Blood, the new Left 4 Dead-style game from the makers of Left 4 Dead.

For now, it's not 100 percent clear if WB Games' presence will be limited to Back 4 Blood, but it sounds like it will be. It's possible its other games will show up at other pressers, like Xbox and Summer Games Fest, but the way it's been relayed to us by PR, the publisher isn't going to be present beyond this Back 4 Blood presentation.

It wouldn't be very surprising if Back 4 Blood was the only game present. Unlike the aforementioned three games, it's releasing this year, so WB Games would be smart to focus on it. Meanwhile, with DC FanDome returning this year, we will likely get updates on Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League soon. However, for now, this is just speculation.

