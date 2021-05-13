E3 2021: New Online Portal and App Details Revealed

✖

E3 2021 organizer the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced new details on how, exactly, it will host the virtual-only gaming convention this year. Specifically, E3 2021 will have an interactive online portal and app that will act as a hub of sorts throughout the show, allowing "attendees" to check out virtual booths, attend hosted events, do video conferencing, and more. Public access to the online portal is set to kick off Saturday, June 12th, and run throughout the rest of the show, which concludes on June 15th. Media access will begin Monday, June 7th, replicating E3's traditional model of media having earlier access than the public.

According to today's announcement, the online portal for E3 2021 was created by Game Cloud Network, HCL Technologies Ltd, and Revyrie, Inc. The portal and app will also feature the live broadcast of E3 with interactive overlays from Hovercast featuring polls, featured tweets, and more. Exactly what that looks like in practice remains to be seen, but it sounds fairly wild. Registration for the portal, which is free, is set to kick off later this month.

We’re still adding to the big list of all the places you’ll be able to watch #E32021 but today we’re stoked to drop some news about our E3 app & online portal which will feature our live broadcast, online booths for exhibitors, & more! 👀https://t.co/3KD2KiX0CU — E3 (@E3) May 13, 2021

"From the moment we decided to host E3 virtually, we’ve been focused on providing an interactive experience for fans around the globe that goes beyond the typical live stream," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, ESA President and CEO, as part of today's announcement. "The result is a bespoke online portal and app that will allow fans, media and industry professionals to have an E3 experience designed to run parallel to the four-day broadcast, laying the foundation for interactive E3 elements to continue beyond this year’s all-virtual show."

As noted above, E3 2021 is set to take place online from June 12th through June 15th. That includes streaming press conferences in addition to a four-day video stream. You can check out all of our previous coverage of E3 right here.

