Massive E3 2021 Leak May Have Revealed Over 50 Upcoming Announcements From Xbox, Ubisoft, and More

An absolutely massive E3 2021 leak has surfaced online and is making the rounds due to the source behind it. If it's correct, it's leaked over 50 upcoming announcements, most of which seem to be coming during the pressers of Xbox/Bethesda and Ubisoft. That said, not everything shared in the leak is a new game that hasn't been revealed yet. In fact, much of the list is comprised of games we already know about that haven't released yet, and some, like Among Us, that have released. In fact, since this leak surfaced online, one of the games mentioned, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, has been announced. In other words, there are already early signs of the leak being legit.

As for the leak itself, it comes the way of Reddit user PracticalBrush12, an insider who has made a name for themselves with huge, accurate leaks. For example, they leaked every single game that was going to be at Nintendo's Direct earlier this year before it happened.

Below, you can check out every game name-dropped by the leak:

Rainbow Billy

Among Us

Dolmen

Death's Door

Trek to Tomi

Twelve Minutes

The Persistence Enchanced

Atomic Heart

Somerville

Back 4 Blood

Slime Rancher 2

Stalker 2

Stellaris Console Edition

FAR: Changing Tides

A Tale of Paper

Sherlock Holmes

Arietta of Spirits

Mortal Shell Virtuous Cycle

Unbound World's Apart

Steelrising

I Expect You To Die 2

Shredders

Lemnis Gate

A Plague Tale Requiem

Marvel's Avengers

Eiyuden Chronicle

Wave Break

Diablo 2 R

Research and Destroy

Replaced

Age of Empires 4

Olli Olli World

Forza 5

Grounded

Senua Hellblade 2

Outer Worlds 2

The Forgotten City

Psychonatus 2

Rainbow 6 Extraction

Rocksmith +

Black Skylands

Fracked

Haunted Space

Graveyard Keeper Game of Crone

Wizard with a Gun

Tumble Time

Inscryption

Shadow Warrior 3

Phantom Abyss

Audioclash

Core Keeper

Blacktail

Sifu

Disciples Liberation

Splitgate

DDLC Plus

Raiders Republic

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

For now, taking everything here with a grain of salt, but given the insider's reputation, we wouldn't blame you for anticipating these games at upcoming E3 showcases. At the moment of publishing, the leak remains up, but don't be surprised if it's taken down by a copyright notice.