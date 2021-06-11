Massive E3 2021 Leak May Have Revealed Over 50 Upcoming Announcements From Xbox, Ubisoft, and More
An absolutely massive E3 2021 leak has surfaced online and is making the rounds due to the source behind it. If it's correct, it's leaked over 50 upcoming announcements, most of which seem to be coming during the pressers of Xbox/Bethesda and Ubisoft. That said, not everything shared in the leak is a new game that hasn't been revealed yet. In fact, much of the list is comprised of games we already know about that haven't released yet, and some, like Among Us, that have released. In fact, since this leak surfaced online, one of the games mentioned, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, has been announced. In other words, there are already early signs of the leak being legit.
As for the leak itself, it comes the way of Reddit user PracticalBrush12, an insider who has made a name for themselves with huge, accurate leaks. For example, they leaked every single game that was going to be at Nintendo's Direct earlier this year before it happened.
Below, you can check out every game name-dropped by the leak:
- Rainbow Billy
- Among Us
- Dolmen
- Death's Door
- Trek to Tomi
- Twelve Minutes
- The Persistence Enchanced
- Atomic Heart
- Somerville
- Back 4 Blood
- Slime Rancher 2
- Stalker 2
- Stellaris Console Edition
- FAR: Changing Tides
- A Tale of Paper
- Sherlock Holmes
- Arietta of Spirits
- Mortal Shell Virtuous Cycle
- Unbound World's Apart
- Steelrising
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Shredders
- Lemnis Gate
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Marvel's Avengers
- Eiyuden Chronicle
- Wave Break
- Diablo 2 R
- Research and Destroy
- Replaced
- Age of Empires 4
- Olli Olli World
- Forza 5
- Grounded
- Senua Hellblade 2
- Outer Worlds 2
- The Forgotten City
- Psychonatus 2
- Rainbow 6 Extraction
- Rocksmith +
- Black Skylands
- Fracked
- Haunted Space
- Graveyard Keeper Game of Crone
- Wizard with a Gun
- Tumble Time
- Inscryption
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Phantom Abyss
- Audioclash
- Core Keeper
- Blacktail
- Sifu
- Disciples Liberation
- Splitgate
- DDLC Plus
- Raiders Republic
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
For now, taking everything here with a grain of salt, but given the insider's reputation, we wouldn't blame you for anticipating these games at upcoming E3 showcases. At the moment of publishing, the leak remains up, but don't be surprised if it's taken down by a copyright notice.