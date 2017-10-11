EA Access And Origin Access Plans Detailed, Include Star Wars: Battlefront II Trial

EA Access and Origin Access are two very valuable programs for gamers, offering up quite a few bonuses in the downloadable Vault section, as well as access to forthcoming games through special trials – all for just a few bucks a year. And today, the company revealed what’s coming down the line over the next few months, including some long-awaited trials, as well as some bonus games that will be yours to keep.

First up, the company reiterated that the Star Wars: Battlefront II trial is on the way, set to open up just a few days before the game’s launch on November 17th. “Play a part in a gaming experience inspired by 40 years of timeless Star Wars films: dominate in rich multiplayer battles across all three eras (prequel, classic and new trilogy) or rise as a new hero and discover an emotionally gripping single-player story,” the company noted. “Blast into hyperspace before launch day.”

There will also be a trial beforehand for the racing game Need For Speed: Payback, which launches just one week before on November 10th. “Divided by betrayal and reunited by revenge, you and your crew join forces to take down The House, a nefarious cartel that controls the city’s casinos, criminals and cops. Craft unique rides, escape the heat in epic police chases, and go head-to-head with other racers on – or off-road – all before launch for a full ten hours.”

As for the games that will soon be added to each service, one particular one leads the pack – Mass Effect: Andromeda. Released earlier this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, the game has been met with some criticism, but still provides a hearty sci-fi adventure that fans will be able to play for free later this year on Xbox One and PC.

Finally, two more special items are coming to Xbox One. First up is a trial for The Sims 4, where players can build their ideal utopia for their simulation characters, pursuing their dreams for several hours before the full game releases shortly thereafter.

Also, Dead Space 3 will be added to the service. Added to the backward compatibility program earlier this year, this concluding chapter in the saga follows Isaac as he comes across another dangerous adventure, trying to survive the deadly xenomorphs coming from the icy planet of Tau Volantis.

That’s a pretty loaded plate, so if you haven’t joined EA Access or Origin Access yet, you might want to get on that.