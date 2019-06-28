EA Access PlayStation 4 Release Date Revealed

EA Access is finally coming to PlayStation 4 next month. More specifically, and according to Electronic Arts, the EA-based subscription service is coming to PS4 on July 24, and will cost the same it does on Xbox One, which is to say $5 a month or $30 a year, which is pretty cheap. Like it does on Xbox One, EA Access on PS4 will let you have access to a constantly growing library of games, which right now includes the likes of Battlefield V, FIFA 19, Madden NFL 19, A Way Out, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Mass Effect Andromeda, and more.

In addition to access to a digital library of games, EA Access grants you exclusive early trials that allow you to play many EA Games before they launch and carry over your saved progress if you choose to buy the game. Meanwhile, you earn 10 percent off on all EA PS4 purchases, which doesn’t include just games, but DLC, Season Passes, and everything you can buy that is EA related. As EA puts it, if you buy one EA game a month, the 10 percent discount pays for the service itself, or if you buy 5 EA games a year, the 10 percent discount covers the costs of the service.

Games are playable as long as you’re a member, and every game can be played as much as you want, whenever you want. Plus, games don’t rotate out of the collection (outside of extreme circumstances like a title’s servers being shut down).

Meanwhile, you can can play games offline, though you do need to be online to download games from the collection, use multiplayer, or utilize the Play First Trials. Further, you don’t need an Xbox Live Gold account to be a subscriber, so presumably this will be the case with PlayStation Plus.

If you want to read more about the service on PS4, click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over. What do you think: will you be subscribing to EA Access when it comes to PlayStation 4 next month?