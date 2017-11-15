EA Suggests That Star Wars: Battlefront II Fans “Be Patient” With Improvements

Star Wars: Battlefront II hasn’t even been officially released yet, and it’s facing an uphill struggle with controversy, namely with its loot box system and required pricing for heroes. Electronic Arts recently tried to fix the problem with adjustments, but the complaints just keep on coming.

With that, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Blake Jorgensen, talked about the game during the UBS Global Technology Conference 2017, though his suggestion may not suit everyone’s needs.

He did state that Electronic Arts was paying close attention to the community when it came to key changes with the game – as it’s done with its hero pricing — and what the company “hears today, and they tune into the game, will be different tomorrow”.

But he also noted that keeping the game’s live services up and running is “all about constantly watching, listening to and reacting to the community to try to develop great gameplay.”

He did suggest, however, that “people need to be patient, but also really understand” how EA is applying changes to the game, and will continue to tweak it in the hopes of keeping engagement at an all-time high. It’s not out to tick anyone off, but instead it’s looking for ways to “improve their experience and monetize that along the way.”

Jorgensen noted that the consumer “doesn’t mind” such things, provided that they get a chance to “go deeper and spend longer with the game than they ever did before,” and that a game can find prolonged life – within the three to four year area – with new content. (Apparently, though, he may not get the idea that players want to pay extra outside of an initial fee for a game. Free-to-play, perhaps, but not entirely retail.)

He continued to talk about how live events in a game can be “an incredible and enjoyable feature,” and how players don’t so much get into “playing the game” as they do “playing the live services.” EA finds “incredible value” in that, though not everyone may agree with that statement, either.

He concluded that if EA “had a live service” with their consistent games, “they could keep people engaged, give them even more to play with, and they’d also most likely be able to monetize them over time.”

It’s going to be really interesting to see how game sales for Star Wars: Battlefront II go with its controversial loot system, but we’ll find out when the game drops for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.