EA's Controversial Single Player Games Tweet Reportedly Causes Drama Among Developers

EA's recent single-player games tweet has reportedly caused some drama within the walls of the publisher. Last week, EA's social media team published a tweet that stated "They're a 10, but they play single-player games," which many took as a knock on single-player games. If this had come from another publisher, this may not have been as "controversial", but EA infamously declared skepticism and doubt regarding the future of single-player games back in the early 2010s. The studio has also released a number of mediocre multiplayer games with poorly received monetization systems, shuttered popular single-player developers, and just generally caused a lot of frustration amongst gamers.

With all of that said, people roasted EA into oblivion. Even EA developers and executives chimed in to express annoyance with the tweet and it turns out, it may have caused trouble internally. According to a new report from USA Today, the original tweet was reportedly written by an outside group that likely doesn't have a ton of knowledge regarding the games industry and was unaware of EA's previous single-player games comments. Numerous EA employees took to Slack to discuss the message and some social media managers planned to respond back to the tweet using the Twitter accounts of EA studios. Realizing this would actually backfire and reinforce the negativity surrounding EA's reputation, this was scrapped. EA is reportedly now hosting roundtable conversations with employees and executives who saw the tweet as an insult to their work.

Of course, Respawn is hard at work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which is slated to release in 2023 for current-gen consoles and PC. It is one of the major single-player only hits that EA has had over the last decade as it has tried to incorporate some kind of multiplayer into many of its other titles. A lot of this "controversy" seems to boil down to a lack of communication and general misunderstandings, so hopefully, it is not a reflection on how EA actually feels.