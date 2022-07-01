EA Gets Destroyed By Gamers After Posting Anti-Single Player Games Tweet

Electronic Arts has somehow find a way to unite the gamers by posting an incredibly inflammatory tweet. For at least a decade, if not a bit longer than that, Electronic Arts has found itself as one of the big enemies of video game fans. Not only did it come up with that terrible "online pass" business model, which made it so you could only access the multiplayer for games like Battlefield 3 if you bought the game brand new *or* paid a few extra bucks to download said pass. It also has a history of predatory monetization schemes in some of its games and expressing doubt over the future of single player games.

With all of that said, EA jumped in on the "They're a 10, but..." meme trend that every brand is trying to capitalize on, but it did so in the worst way possible. EA talked down to those that exclusively play single player games and much to the dismay of many gamers out there, this rubbed them the wrong way. Given EA's history with terrible online game launches, being dismissive of single player games, and so on, gamers retaliated against this tweet very quickly. Many were quick to remind EA that one of its best games in recent memory was Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a beloved single player game that is getting a sequel in 2023.

They’re a 10 but they only like playing single-player games — Electronic Arts (@EA) June 30, 2022

Others made sure EA didn't forget that Battlefield 2042's launch was a multi-month disaster that caused tons of damage to the Battlefield brand. Although it's likely unrelated to the game's struggles, it also didn't have any kind of single player campaign like previous entries. With all of that said, EA is getting roasted by gamers everywhere. It seems like a pretty tone deaf tweet from the publisher and although that may have been the intent so it could drum up some engagement, it's hard not to laugh at some of the responses that EA is getting.

You can take a look at some of people's responses to EA's tweet down below.