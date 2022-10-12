EA's Last FIFA Game Breaks Series Records

FIFA 23 is the final FIFA game Electronic Arts has planned, and in a fitting sendoff for the series, EA announced this week that the latest FIFA game has set a new record in terms of players at launch. EA said as much this week by announcing that the launch of FIFA 23 had attracted just over 10 million players. This massive debut comes just months after EA announced that it'd be splitting from the FIFA brand and would start coming out with its own football games next year.

The newest FIFA game saw around 10.3 million players at launch to be a bit more precise. According to EA, that's the biggest launch the EA Sports series has ever had. And though this is indeed the last FIFA game EA Sports will make in partnership with the organization FIFA, EA said it still has more to do on this one before moving onto the new football series.

"The response from our fans has been nothing short of incredible, and we're thrilled that our community is playing with their favourite players and teams across FIFA 23 in record numbers," said Nick Wlodyka, the senior vice president and general manager of EA Sports FC in a press release about this new record. "With both the Men's and Women's World Cups, and exciting updates to our women's club football content in game still yet to come, we're just getting started on providing players with the most authentic and immersive experience yet."

The EA Sports FC bit in the quote from Wlodyka, for those who haven't caught up on all the news yet, is a reference to what the new games from EA will be called starting next year. For those who've grown attached to the FIFA games, EA said previously that all of the parts of those that entice players will apparently still be intact in the new games.

"Everything you love about our games will be part of EA SPORTS FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there. Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be there," EA said previously. "Our unique licensing portfolio of more than 19,000+ players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30 leagues that we've continued to invest in for decades will still be there, uniquely in EA SPORTS FC. That includes exclusive partnerships with the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS – and more to come."

FIFA has said it'll continue to release the FIFA-branded games on its own which surely won't be confusing at all for football fans, though a new partner has not yet been announced.