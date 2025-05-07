EA Shares Update on Future Plans for Game Prices

Gamers are bracing to get priced out of keeping up with new releases thanks to a growing trend in the industry. With Nintendo Switch 2 games like Mario Kart World hitting $80, companies like Microsoft’s Xbox Games are following suit. With Xbox recently confirming that many of its newer titles will also hit that $80 price point, many gamers fear it’s only a matter of time before that’s the new standard for new AAA releases. However, in a recent Q&A, EA’s CEO confirmed it doesn’t currently plan on raising its game prices.

EA, or Electronic Arts, holds a number of big IPs in the gaming space, from EA Sports games to Apex Legends and The Sims franchise. However, they’ve had some struggles recently, with Dragon Age: The Veilguard underperforming. Even The Sims, which has long held a fairly unchallenged space in the life sim genre, is meeting with more big potential competitors that could eat away at the game’s fanbase over time. That said, Split Fiction has been a successful follow-up to Hazelight’s It Takes Two, so it’s more of a mixed bag than all-out bad news this year.

With so many ups and downs lately, it’s no surprise that fans of EA franchises are wondering about a potential price increase to help make up for lost revenue on some big titles that didn’t quite meet expectations. Indeed, during the Q&A portion of EA’s recent 2025 Earnings Conference Call, the question certainly came up, as reported by Video Games Chronicle.

For Now, EA Games Doesn’t Plan to Raise Prices

During the earnings call, one attendee reportedly asked whether EA would be leaning into its strong IPs and increasing its prices alongside other gaming companies. In response, EA’s CEO, Andrew Wilson, emphasized the gaming company’s commitment to “delivering incredible quality and exponential value to [its] player base.”

He also noted the variety of pricing models across the company’s games, with everything from free-to-play options like The Sims 4 base game to Deluxe Editions of popular titles. This variety, along with confidence in the strength and resilience of EA as a company, led EA’s CFO to affirm that EA has “reflected no changes in our current strategy at this point.”

Of course, “at this point” doesn’t necessarily mean forever. With EA primarily focusing on digital sales for its games, certain elements of the national market, such as U.S. tariffs on physical goods, will likely have less of an impact. Even so, as more gaming companies lean into higher baseline prices for their big titles, it’s quite possible that EA and others could decide to join them in the future.

For now, though, your EA games have no immediate plans to jump in price. For those accustomed to shelling out for new The Sims 4 packs every few months, that’s certainly welcome news. It’s also good to know for those eager to get ahold of EA Sports F1 25, which arrives later this month on May 30th, and the full lineup of EA Sports titles set to follow, including Madden NFL 26 in August and the upcoming Star Wars: Zero Company.

