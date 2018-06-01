EA Opens New Studio to Work on More Star Wars, Plants vs Zombies, and a New IP

EA is once again expanding with a new studio that will work on more Star Wars (of course), Plants vs. Zombies, and a new IP.

The new studio is actually an expansion of EA Motive — the Canada-based studio founded by Jade Raymond of Assassin’s Creed fame — who will now contain two offices (the original being in Montreal and the new one being in Vancouver).

News of the expansion comes way of the studio’s writer, Mitch Dyer:

This is really cool. Motive has officially expanded to two offices! Montreal and Vancouver are hiring for Star Wars, Plants vs. Zombies, and new IP. https://t.co/P010eZjriS pic.twitter.com/dKWomMVRGR — Mitch Dyer (@MitchyD) June 1, 2018

As you may know, Raymond and her team most recently developed the single-player campaign in Star Wars Battlefront II, and was working on Visceral Games’ now cancelled single-player open-world Star Wars game.

News of the studio working on a new Star Wars title comes as no surprise, however, what project specifically remains a mystery. It’s possible it will be aiding in EA Vancouver’s upcoming AAA open-world Star Wars game that sounds a bit like Destiny, . It’s also possible it could be helming its own Star Wars game or be setting up to return for a third installment of Battlefront. Who knows.

As for Plants vs. Zombies, it seems likely the studio would just be leading development or co-developing a new game in popular, kid-friendly series. But what is perhaps a more interesting possibility is that given the studio’s roots are in single-player development, is that it could be working on a single-player Plants vs. Zombies game, which sounds awesome.

Lastly, there is word of a new IP. What this new IP could be, is anyone’s best guess. However, it’s good to know EA isn’t going full Star Wars and sports game mode, and will continue to create and develop new properties.

It remains unlikely any of the studio’s three projects will surface at E3 2018 this month, but we can keep our fingers crossed, right?

